Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UMGNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($31.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised Universal Music Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.76.

Shares of UMGNF stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

