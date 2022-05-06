Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.16. 163,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after buying an additional 7,412,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

