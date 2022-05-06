Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 21062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

