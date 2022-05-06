Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group updated its FY22 guidance to 5.00-5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.91. 2,559,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Unum Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.