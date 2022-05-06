Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 156.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

NYSE:UE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.91. 10,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,848,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,114,000 after purchasing an additional 722,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 338,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

