UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of USER stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27.

USER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 784,154 shares of company stock worth $6,870,577 in the last ninety days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

