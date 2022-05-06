VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

EGY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,420. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $395.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

EGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

