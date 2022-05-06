Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,064,000 after purchasing an additional 821,144 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 327,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,173,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

