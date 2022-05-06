Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.37

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.37 and last traded at $102.49, with a volume of 1505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 128,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

