Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Position Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,653,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after buying an additional 346,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,220,000 after buying an additional 308,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 70,985 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $126.72. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

