Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC opened at $197.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.32. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.86 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.