Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Aufman Associates Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 331,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,753. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

