Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,281 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

