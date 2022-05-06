Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,977 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 13.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $145,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $43.89. 31,821,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,001,623. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

