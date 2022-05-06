Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,017. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $216.22 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.45 and a 200-day moving average of $259.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

