Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Invests $2.17 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 2.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 191.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $9.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,052. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average is $163.96.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

