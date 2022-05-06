Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,300 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Polaris comprises about 1.6% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Polaris by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,505,000 after purchasing an additional 201,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $7.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 899,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,524. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

