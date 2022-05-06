Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Purchases Shares of 33,100 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,000. PayPal makes up 6.5% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,066,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.43. 22,043,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,376,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

