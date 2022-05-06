Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for 3.5% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,916,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,582,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

