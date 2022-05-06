Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of VEC stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,818. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $406.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 52.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Vectrus by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vectrus by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 60,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after buying an additional 53,841 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

