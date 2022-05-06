Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of VEEV opened at $178.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.04. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

