Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VLDR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 2,944,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher Albert Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and have sold 25,771,575 shares valued at $59,483,807. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

