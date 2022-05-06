Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $210.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through divided payments and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, Verisk's shares have increased in the past year. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.80.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.