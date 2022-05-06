Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.80.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,344. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day moving average is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,487,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after buying an additional 1,154,380 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,668 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $101,510,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.