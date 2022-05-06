Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 76.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 708,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,661. Veritone has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $326.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.
In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
About Veritone
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.
