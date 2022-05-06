Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 19,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. Veritone has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 76.51%. The company had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritone will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Veritone by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Veritone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

