Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Insider Roger Jackson Buys 222,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX – Get Rating) insider Roger Jackson purchased 222,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,970.00 ($21,105.63).

About Vertex Minerals (Get Rating)

Vertex Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia. It holds an option agreement to acquire interests in the Hill End project with 2 exploration licenses, a gold lease, and 10 mining leases located in the eastern Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales; the Hargraves project with a granted exploration tenement located in New South Wales; the Taylors Rock project with a granted exploration tenement located in Western Australia; and the Pride of Elvire Gold project with one granted tenement located in Western Australia.

