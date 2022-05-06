Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,591,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,896,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 208,624 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

