Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $242.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.10.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $266.37 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock worth $12,454,317. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $202,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.