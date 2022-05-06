Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.66

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 3695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

VVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Viad alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $567.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Viad by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Viad by 176.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Viad by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 195,089 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Viad by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.