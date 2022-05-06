Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,929. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

