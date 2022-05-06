VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

VIG (VIG) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $4.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,018,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

