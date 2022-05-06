Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 12,235,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,282,387. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.