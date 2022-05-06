Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VSH stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.06. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Vishay Intertechnology (Get Rating)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.