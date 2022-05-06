Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.06. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

