Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $13.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.37) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vivendi from €38.00 ($40.00) to €13.40 ($14.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.68) to €13.10 ($13.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vivendi from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 229.52%.

About Vivendi (Get Rating)

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.