Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.08.

VVNT stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 219,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

