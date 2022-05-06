Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.31

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $5.94. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 552 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,710,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 448,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

