Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 3,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 555,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. Analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.