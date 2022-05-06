VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,920 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $101.53. 20,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,059. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.22 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

