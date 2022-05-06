Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Several other research firms also recently commented on VWAGY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

