Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.92 ($63.07).

VNA stock opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

