Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

VOYA stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.31. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2,300.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

