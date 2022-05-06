VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.
VSE has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.45. VSE has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VSE by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.
About VSE (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
