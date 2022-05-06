VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

VSE has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get VSE alerts:

NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.45. VSE has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VSE by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

About VSE (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.