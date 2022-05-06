W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after buying an additional 333,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,082. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

