Wade G W & Inc. Has $145,000 Stake in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,236 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Markforged were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Markforged by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,977 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $44,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Markforged by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Markforged by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Markforged Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

