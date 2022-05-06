Wade G W & Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

