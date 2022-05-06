Wade G W & Inc. Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 128.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average is $144.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

