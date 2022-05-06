Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,408 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,359,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

CNC opened at $84.82 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

