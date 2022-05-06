Wade G W & Inc. Sells 99,236 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,236 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Markforged were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markforged alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markforged currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. Markforged Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Markforged Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.