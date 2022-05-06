Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,155 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,337,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,228 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

